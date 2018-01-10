× Police say no crime suspected in death of 7-month-old

MANLY, Iowa (AP) _ Police say no crime is suspected in the death of a 7-month-old who was being cared for at an in-home daycare in northern Iowa.

Manly Police Chief Aaron Pals identified the child Tuesday as Haven Rozevink, who lived in Manly.

Medics were sent to the home in Manly around 3 p.m. Dec. 28. They performed CPR on Haven, and she was taken to a Mason City hospital. Pals says the little girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. He also says autopsy results can’t be released yet.