Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE ACRES, MO – There’s more questions than answers tonight as Moline Acres police continue to investigate a puzzling shooting that happened in a Shop ‘n Save parking lot.

When police arrived, we’re told they found a blue Chevy SS with gunshots in the windshield with no one inside.

Chief Gregory Moore says he doesn’t know of any victims or suspects at this time.

If you know any information in connection with this shooting, you are asked to contact authorities.