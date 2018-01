Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Time is running out, only two weeks left to donate to one or all of our Spirit of St. Louis charities: Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis, BackStoppers, or the St. Louis Area Food Bank.

For every $10 donation, you will be entered to win a Toyota Camry, GMC Canyon, or Mazda CX-5, courtesy of the Bommarito Automotive Group.