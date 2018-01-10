× St. Charles man suspected in fatal hit and run arrested at casino

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A man suspected of fleeing after fatally striking a pedestrian on Interstate 55 in St. Louis is in custody after his arrest at a casino.

The suspect, 30-year-old Adam Tainter, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

The driver struck and killed a homeless man, Montez Horton, around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and sped away. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers assigned to the Gaming Division heard a description of the car and searched the Lumiere Place casino garage. They found a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse that matched the description.

Troopers used the casino surveillance cameras to track Tainter. He was taken into custody on the casino floor.

Horton was running across the interstate when he was hit. Investigators don’t know why he was on the highway.