Two men killed in Route 30 crash near Cedar Hill

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - Two young men are dead following a car crash Tuesday night on Highway 30 in Jefferson County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Lucas Cravens and 24-year-old Mark Silvia were pronounced dead at the scene. Cravens lost control of his Camaro around 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the eastbound lanes of Route 30, just east of Cedar Hill.

After Cravens lost control, the Camaro crossed the median into the westbound lanes, where a driver in an oncoming truck struck the car.

Cravens and Silvia were not wearing their seatbelts and were tossed from the vehicle.

Investigators said they do not believe weather was a factor even though the roads were a little wet that night. They also said the Camaro may have been going a little too fast around the curve.

Troopers were unsure if Silvia and Cravens could have been saved had they been wearing seatbelts.

"It's hard for us to speculate if having the seat belts on would have saved their lives," said Trooper Dallas Thompson. "We know it was a hard impact on the driver side, and that impact could have been what caused the deaths of them. I also understand that the vehicle caught fire after the impact."

The incident marks the third double fatality crash in Jefferson County since Friday. Thompson said although troopers are used to investigating crashes, it is rare they see these kinds of severe incidents in such a short time frame.

"After so many years of doing this, we can show up to the scene and see the carnage and deaths. You kind of become numb to it," Thompson said. "But you never become numb to knocking on someone's door and letting them know that their loved ones have been killed in a car crash."

The driver of the truck that hit the Camaro survived and went to the hospital with moderate injuries.

A friend of Cravens told Fox 2/KPLR 11 he was a “true family man" and a hard worker.