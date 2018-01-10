Water crews to repair Bismark Ave. collapse in Glendale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, Mo. _A water main break is blamed for a partial road collapse in Glendale. Crews will be out this morning to make repairs.

Missouri American Water says a water main break along Bismark Avenue washed out some of the under-structure causing the partial collapse. It's an area they had already patched, but the break washed out different spot workers were not aware of.

Glendale officials say Bismark will be closed from Barron Lane to Bellvedere Lane while repairs are made.