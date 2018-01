Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Water is coming out of the doors in the Roberts' Orpheum Theatre in on North 9th street in downtown St. Louis. A sign on the 101-year-old building says it is under renovation. It appears that a water main burst inside the building.

Water streaming out of entrances to the Roberts Orpheum Theater downtown pic.twitter.com/rh85YYoSz1 — Laurie Skrivan (@LaurieSkrivan) January 10, 2018