Zumwalt South Boys Basketball Rolling Along

Posted 10:57 pm, January 10, 2018, by

New season, same good results for the Fort Zumwalt South boys basketball team. The Bulldogs are off to an 11-2 start this year. They have 90 wins dating back the last five years. Zumwalt South features E.J. Bellinger, who leads the team averaging 24 points per game. The Bulldogs are also known for their fierce defense.

 