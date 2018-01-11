Batman returns in new animated series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Holy cow, Batman! The caped crusaders are at it again sending "socks" and "pows" to whole new audience.

It's a sequel to last year's hit animated feature, "Batman vs Two Face." Burt Ward, who starred as Robin on the classic Batman TV series in the 1960's joins us to talk about the new series and how he helped rescue thousands of dogs.

For the past 23 years, Burt and his wife Tracy have saved the lives of 15,500 dogs at their gentle giants rescue in Norco, Ca. Gentle Giants Rescue is the world's largest big dog rescue. Sales of gentle giant`s dog food goes to the rescue.

More information: www.gentlegiantsrescue.com.