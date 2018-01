Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The engagement between a couple about to be married should be a happy time. But poorly run businesses can ruin the big day; causing stress, extra money, and frazzled nerves. Chris Thetford with the Better Business Bureau says they provide valuable information on wedding vendors, from caterers and florists to musicians and photographers.

BBB received nearly 900 complaints about wedding vendors in 2017. Portions of the wedding vendor process receiving complaints includ wedding supplies and services, cakes, venues, caterers, limo service, consultants and photographers and videographers.

BBB scam tracker is a great place to research and report scams. For more advice on or to find BBB business profiles of businesses or charities, call 888-996-3887 or go online to BBB.org.

