Conservation Connection: Eagle Days at the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge

Posted 10:29 am, January 11, 2018, by , Updated at 10:30AM, January 11, 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The recent cold snap may have been uncomfortable for us, but it`s brought Bald Eagles to the area in big numbers. That`s good news for this weekend`s Eagle Days Festival at the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge.

Dan Zarlenga and Ben Montgomery from the World Bird Sanctuary discussed these amazing birds and what`s happening this weekend.

Eagle Days at The Old Chain of Rocks Bridge
January 13 and 14
9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

To learn more visit: https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/events/eagle-days