Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…JANUARY 12, 2018

The winter slop of Thursday night is now long gone for Friday…as a large winter storm develops well to our east…not for us…for us…more arctic cold…a mix of clouds and sun on this Friday…windy and cold…lot to mid 20’s for the high…tough wind chills in the single numbers…very cold Friday night and all weekend long…all is dry…for the weekend…highs in the 20’s and lows in the single numbers…extra care for yourself, family and pets…this blast of winter will go into Wednesday…the coldest Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night. As for snow…nothing big in sight…but there will be a few clippers dropping down in the northwest flow…the best shot…late Sunday night and into Monday morning…maybe 1 to 2 inches of a dry snow. Still thinking a January thaw takes over from the 18th to the end of the month…there will be a few fast cold shots in this time frame…but overall…it is better…hang in there.