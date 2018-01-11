Gov. Greitens, wife release joint statement on extramarital affair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Missouri Governor Eric Greitens confirms a broadcast report that he had an affair. He and his wife Sheena issued a joint statement Wednesday night.

"A few years ago, before Eric was elected governor, there was a time when he was unfaithful in our marriage. This was a deeply personal mistake. Eric took responsibility, and we dealt with this together, honestly and privately. While we never would have wished for this pain in our marriage or the pain that this has caused others, with God's mercy, Sheena has forgiven and we have emerged stronger. We understand that there will be some people who cannot forgive but for those who can find it in your heart, Eric asks for your forgiveness and we are grateful for your love, your compassion, and your prayers."

Sheena Greitens added in another statement, "We have a loving marriage and an awesome family. Anything beyond that is between us and God. I want the media and those who wish to peddle gossip to stay away from me and my children."

Democrat State Senator Jamilah Nasheed tweeted, "We must end the culture of corruption. I'm calling on Governor Greitens to resign immediately and give Missouri the opportunity to restore some dignity to the governor's office."

The Kirksville Daily Express quotes Republican State Representative Nate Walker as saying he is extremely disappointed in Governor Eric Greitens. "I believe he has hoodwinked us, the citizens of Missouri."