High school students win award by recycling styrofoam into glue

ST. LOUIS, MO — People who litter are ignorant of how they're destroying the planet. Styrofoam takes more than a million years for it to break down in the environment. These "blockheads" are doing something about it. They are a group of Lindbergh High School students who are turning used styrofoam into glue.

It began as a Girl Scout project featured at the White House Science Fair in 2016 and in two documentaries. It has turned into an environmentally conscious recycling solution.

Styrofoam recycling event

Sunset Hills Community Center

3915 s Lindbergh Blvd, meeting rooms A & B

Thursday, January 11th

4pm - 6:00pm