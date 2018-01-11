× Illini Blows 20 Point Lead, Loses in OT, Cook scores 21 for Iowa

The Fighting Illini blew a 20 point lead on Thursday night in Champaign, and fell to Iowa 104-97 in overtime. After Trent Frazier’s three pointer in the first half, Illinois had a 49-29 lead. They scored 54 points in the first half and led by thirteen at the break. But the second half belonged to Tyler Cook and Iowa. Cook, a Chaminade graduate here in St. Louis, scored 21 points in the game. The Hawkeyes outscored the Illini 49-36 in the second twenty minutes. Trent Frazier’s miracle three pointer at the end of regulation forced overtime tied 90-90. Frazier led Illinois with 27 points. Jordan Bohannon of Iowa led all scorers with 29 points.

The loss drops Illinois’ season record to 10-8. Their Big Ten Conference record is a miserable 0-5.