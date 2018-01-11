Man suspected of terrorizing south city businesses arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was charged with burglary and stealing Thursday after police say he was caught on surveillance breaking into and stealing from at least three different businesses.

Police arrested Richard Bolden, 25, on Wednesday after they said he entered two buildings belonging to Baisch and Skinner at 2700 LaSalle. Court documents said Bolden stole the wallets of three employees during business hours, which caught the employees and owners off-guard.

"It's a very good place to do business down here and it's been quiet," said Bob Baisch.

Baisch, a co-owner of the flower shop that caters to big businesses looking for unique and exotic flowers from all over the world, said Bolden was caught on surveillance cameras inside the business appearing to know what he was doing.

“He was very quick, he moved around quite a bit within our stores,” Baisch said.

The charging documents said Bolden also burgled the Shameless Grounds Coffee in south St. Louis on December 29. He had an accomplice. The two were shown on surveillance rummaging around the business. According to the shop owners, after the break-in, their safe with $1,300 was missing.

Bolden was also accused of burglarizing La Vallesana Taco and Ice Cream at 2800 Cherokee on December 23 and taking more than $750.

Bolden was arrested and shown in all the surveillance video wearing the same distinct attire: grey jacket, sweatpants with red ties, and dark shoes with white soles.

Bolden was arrested and charged in the past for stealing a car and sexual misconduct for allegedly exposing himself at four different businesses.