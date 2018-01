× Police close I-270 at I-64 for suicidal person on interstate

ST. LOUIS, MO — Town and Country police closed northbound and southbound I-270 at I-64 to deal with a suicidal person on the interstate Thursday afternoon. Police say that the interstate has reopened as of 2:35pm. The situation seems to be resolved.

Traffic is backed up in the area. Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic

There is a person sitting on the edge of the I-64 westbound bridge crossing 270. Police officers are stopping traffic and look as if they’re trying to calm down the person who is straddling the edge of the bridge. — Katie Hayes (@misskatiehayes) January 11, 2018

Southbound 270 CLOSED near Ladue due to a crash/incident. Traffic jammed north of Olive. #STLCounty MoDOT photos. pic.twitter.com/nnPb5uBO9Q — Scanner News STL (@ScannerNewsSTL) January 11, 2018

EMERGENCY VEHICLES

I-64 WB AT I-270

RIGHT SHOULDER

EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 2:59 PM — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) January 11, 2018

Follow up: Scene at 270 & 40 should clear shortly, however expect delays. #STLtraffic — West County EMS&Fire (@WESTCOUNTYFIRE) January 11, 2018