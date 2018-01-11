× Police say gun dispute at center of Des Moines slaying

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities say Des Moines first homicide of 2018 occurred because of a dispute between two men over a gun.

The Des Moines Register reports that investigators think 45-year-old William Burton II shot Cody Channon because Burton thought Channon had stolen a gun from him. Officers and medics found Channon’s body Tuesday night.

Investigators say they suspect Burton and 36-year-old Crystal Purdy went to Channon’s home to confront him, and then Burton intentionally shot Channon once in the chest. Police say Burton and Purdy told investigators the gun went off during a scuffle.

Police haven’t confirmed that Channon actually stole a gun from Burton.

It’s unclear whether Burton and Purdy have attorneys who could comment for either or both of them.

