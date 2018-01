Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The pop doesn't stop as The Marvelous Wonderettes take the stage at the St. Louis Repertory Theatre.

The show features hit songs from the 50's and 60's in a joyous snapshot of one of the great eras in American popular music.

The Marvelous Wonderettes

Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis

130 Edgar Road, St. Louis, Mo 63119

Performances continue through January 28

More information: 314-968-4925

www.repstl.org