Knife-wielding patient shot, killed by security guard at Siteman Cancer Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Police are investigating after a knife-wielding patient was shot and killed by a security guard at Siteman Cancer Center.

Police say the incident occurred on the 14th floor of the facility located at 4921 Parkview Place, in the Central West End. The patient, a 46-year-old white male, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Neighboring St. Louis Children’s Hospital was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.