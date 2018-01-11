Slick commute: MoDOT warns drivers to stay off area roads by 6pm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Authorities are warning drivers that streets could be slick this evening. A temperature drop will bring afternoon temperatures in the 60's to the 20's by 8pm. Freezing rain, sleet, snow are expected after the chill.

MoDOT issued this warning Thursday afternoon: "Rain/sleet/freezing rain will start sticking to the roads, most likely, around 6 p.m. If you can get home by then, that would be ideal. If not, be prepared for slick spots on your commute."

According to the National Weather Service, temps drop across the region as the cold front moves through. Rain will turn to sleet and then snow, possibly during the evening commute. We have full crews on through p.m. rush and overnight, but roads may still get slick. pic.twitter.com/HIBGlAsabF — MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) January 11, 2018

Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that there will be a sharp temperature drop late Thursday afternoon along with a quick hit of light freezing rain, sleet and maybe some snow. The greatest impacts from winter weather will end up east and southeast of metro St. Louis late this evening into tonight. There should only be minor impacts from winter precipitation expected for metro St. Louis and points west.

A remarkably sharp cold front stretches from north central into southwest Missouri. Temperatures currently range for 60 in Springfield to just 19 in Kansas City! That's impressive!

That cold front will continue to move east and sweep across the viewing area between 3pm (west) and 7pm (far east) with frontal passage in St. Louis during the rush hour.

Not much has changed with any of my thoughts with the winter weather potential. The metro St. Louis area will receive only a quick brush with light freezing rain, sleet and snow with well under 1" of sleet, snow mixed and a light glaze in a few spots from freezing rain.

The steadier and more impactful precipitation will pull together as the system gets east of the Mississippi River. The greatest impacts will be late this evening into Thursday from southeast Missouri up into Southern Illinois. That's where they will get a pretty hefty mix of sleet wth some freezing rain and maybe snow. At this point, because of the mix, accumulations appear to be held under 2" in the highest impact zone. Conditions in parts of the far east metro east (East of I-255) could get a little more slick than further west in St. Louis proper.