St. Louis Circuit Attorney to investigate Greitens accusations
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office will investigate Governor Eric Greitens regarding an extramarital affair and allegations of blackmail involving the governor.
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner released the following statement Thursday afternoon:
The serious allegations against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens are very troubling. After further consideration, I have decided to launch a formal investigation into the alleged actions of Governor Greitens.
It is essential for residents of the City of St. Louis and our state to have confidence in their leaders. They must know that the Office of the Circuit Attorney will hold public officials accountable in the same manner as any other resident of our city. Both parties and the people of St. Louis deserve a thorough investigation of these allegations.
If anyone has any information related to this matter, I encourage them to contact my office immediately.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said it has received no such complaint or allegation to warrant an investigation.