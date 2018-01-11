St. Louis Circuit Attorney to investigate Greitens accusations

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office will investigate Governor Eric Greitens regarding an extramarital affair and allegations of blackmail involving the governor.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

The serious allegations against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens are very troubling. After further consideration, I have decided to launch a formal investigation into the alleged actions of Governor Greitens.

It is essential for residents of the City of St. Louis and our state to have confidence in their leaders. They must know that the Office of the Circuit Attorney will hold public officials accountable in the same manner as any other resident of our city. Both parties and the people of St. Louis deserve a thorough investigation of these allegations.

If anyone has any information related to this matter, I encourage them to contact my office immediately.