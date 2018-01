Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Today is Human Trafficking National Awareness Day The St. Louis County Police and the St. Charles Coalition Against Human Trafficking are hosting an event tonight to raise awareness about the issue.

It's scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Church on Shackelford Road in Florissant. St. Louis County Police Chief Jonn Belmar will be among the speakers.