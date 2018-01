Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Are you thinking about buying diamonds this Valentine's Day? Check this out. In nature, carbon, pressure and time make them beautiful. The same elements make "pure grown diamonds" that cost 30 to 40 percent less than mined diamonds.

Eric Swanson from Neustaeders Jewelers, a St. Louis family owned business for more than 50-years, displays their new product.

Learn more: wowdiamonds.com