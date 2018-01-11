Widow of fallen St. Charles officer discusses Backstoppers support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The Backstoppers organization provides financial support to the families of first responders who are killed or critically injured. Since 1959, the group has helped more than 160 families who are going through the worst tragedies anyone can imagine.

Your support is needed to help the Backstoppers continue to serve the loved ones of firefighters and police officers who put their lives on the line every day.

Annette Jansen, who lost her husband Grant, more than ten years ago, joined us to talk about how supportive they've been to her family.

Officer Grant Jansen worked for the St. Charles Police Department. He was killed in a traffic accident September 10, 2008.

Jansen left behind Annette, who was pregnant at the time, one son and one daughter.

The Backstoppers have been supporting the Jansen family since the accident.

To learn more visit: http://backstoppers.Org/