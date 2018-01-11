Winter mix moves into St. Louis Thursday evening; significant temp drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Thursday will be a very interesting day across the area. We go from our brief taste of spring back to the deep cold of winter, all within about two hours.

Most of the region will remain east of the strong cold front at around noon Thursday. Metro St. Louis will see temperatures near to 60 degrees through the early afternoon. Cold air will be rapidly filtering south. Scattered rain showers will be possible. For the most part, the morning will be breezy, mild and humid.

The front sweeps east Thursday evening and will be cutting across the St. Louis during the evening rush hour. Expect a temperature drop of 20+ degrees in the first hour. Rain will be increasing during the first part of the rush hour. We should still be warm enough for rain through 5pm in most spots.

After 5pm the temperature drop will combine with increasing atmospheric lift behind the front. This should produce a rapidly expanding shield of precipitation. That will quickly become a mix of freezing rain and sleet. This will occur near the end of the rush hour. Hopefully, we will miss any major impacts from icy roads during the rush.

As the cold air builds east precipitation will continue to expand. East of St. Louis meaningful precipitation will wind along and north of I-44 in Missouri and northwest of I-55 in Illinois by midnight. East and southeast of St. Louis and across southern Illinois sleet and snow will be heavier resulting in accumulation potential of 2" or less. Precipitation will end in our far eastern counties by daybreak Friday.