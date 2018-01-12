× 3-year-old child shot in Rockford home invasion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) _ Police in Rockford say a 3-year-old child was shot during a home invasion and they’re searching for a suspect.

The Rockford Register Star reports that the boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening. Police say a man forced his way into the home Thursday about 4 p.m. and fired at least one shot before fleeing on foot. Officers searched the area with K-9 units.

Police say other family members were home at the time. Authorities didn’t report any other injuries.

Rockford Assistant Deputy Chief Kevin Ogden says he’s not aware of anything being taken from the home.

Information from: Rockford Register Star