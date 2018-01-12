Art exhibit documents African-American experience in St. Louis region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Portfolio's "All Colors" Visual Arts Invitational and Juried Exhibition debuts in St. Louis Saturday. The exhibit features masterpieces by more than 60 national and local artists, including William Burton Jr. The All Colors exhibit is designed to educate and enhance the African-American culture and experience in the Gateway City region. The first annual exhibit is on display at the St. Louis Artists' Guild, located at 12 North Jackson Avenue in Clayton, Missouri. The show runs through the end of February.

You can see samples of Burton's artwork below: