Busch Stadium’s new ‘Budweiser Terrace’ for fans to mingle and see the game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals are providing more details about a new section made to mingle at Busch Stadium. They're redesigning the upper right field seating area for the 2018 season. The "Budweiser Terrace" will feature two full-service bars with standing areas with full views of the field.

There is more to the "Budweiser Terrace" than a bar with a view. The Cardinals sent these details in a release to the media, "The design of Budweiser Terrace features a multilevel 20,000 square foot area that includes two full-service bars, standing areas and lounge seating within the bowl of the stadium, cozy cabana seating with urban garden accents on the concourse, an open-air barbeque grill and a newly constructed covered performance stage."

The project started in November 2017 with the removal of 1,000 seats from six sections of the seating bowl in the upper right field level of the stadium. The project footprint includes the space formerly known as Riverview Corner.

You don't need a special ticket to access the Budweiser Terrace. There are no assigned seats in the area. The standing and lounge areas are all available on a first-come, first-served basis.