× Civil rights icon Frankie Muse Freeman dead at 101

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis civil rights icon Frankie Muse Freeman has died at the age of 101.

Adolphus Pruitt, head of the St. Louis NAACP, said Freeman’s family confirmed her death Friday.

Freeman served as the lead counsel in the landmark 1954 case Davis et al. v. the St. Louis Housing Authority, which ended legal racial discrimination in public housing.

She was the first woman appointed to the US Commission on Civil Rights and was later inducted into the Bar Association Hall of Fame, the Civil Rights Walk of Fame, and the St. Louis Walk of Fame.