Gunshots ring out in the Galleria Mall parking lot; police search for suspects

ST. LOUIS, MO — Gunshots rang out in the Galleria Mall parking lot Friday afternoon. Police are still looking for the suspect who fired the shots at around 2:30pm east of Nordstrom’s. No one was injured in the shooting.

The Richmond Heights Police Department says in a Facebook post that Nordstrom Loss Prevention personnel were watching three male shoplifting suspects. They left the store and were walking to their vehicle when someone approached in a silver vehicle.

The driver of the silver vehicle pulled up and shot twice at the shoplifting suspects. The silver car left the area as the shoplifting suspects entered their vehicle and left the area as well.

It does not appear that any of the shoplifting suspects were shot in the incident. Richmond Heights police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.