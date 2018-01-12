Hillsboro superintendent gets candy ‘bribes’ for snow day

HILLSBORO, MO – The winter weather in the area had many students excited about a snow day Friday. Superintendent Doc Cornman of Hillsboro R-III Schools says that someone was sending him candy “bribes” to call off school. A note with Reese’s peanut butter cups placed at his front door says, “You know what to do.”

This isn’t the first time Cornman has received candy when the snow starts falling. Last year someone dropped off some Hershey bars. He tweets, “This is the second time over the past year the mysterious candy has appeared. They never ring the doorbell, never knock, it’s just placed on the front porch for me to see when I walk out to check the weather. Local Girl Scouts have offered to bring by my favorite cookies as well.”

Cornman posted this message Thursday:

“The first round of “Please Call School Off Tomorrow” candy has arrived. Students in my neighborhood really want a Snow Day!!! They remembered my favorite!”

The Superintendent had some fun with his Twitter followers. He posted two silly videos. One had this caption, “You know…. I really like this version….”

Cornman was consistent in saying that school would be in session.

He made the final call before 4am Friday. “Twitterverse….. Hillsboro WILL BE in session today. It’s another great day for the Hillsboro Hawks to soar to new educational heights. It’s cold outside, roads are clear, but the buses and buildings will be warm – see ya there.”

