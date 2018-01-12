Ice Carnival kicks off in at Moonrise Hotel in Delmar Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – The eighth annual Loop Ice Carnival began Friday evening with the annual Snow Ball at the Moonrise Hotel before a weekend of family-friendly events on the famed street.

The Snow Ball is a unique party with arctic-inspired cocktails, guest DJs, ice carvings and other fun. Either you pay $5 to get in or bring in a canned food item. The party is a benefit for Operation Food Search. Approximately 600 pounds of canned goods were collected last year.

The Ice Carnival hits full stride Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout The Loop, with all sorts of cool things to do for the entire family. That includes ramps for any skateboard enthusiasts. The kids—as well as fun-loving parents—can glide down an ice slide, fly through the winter air on a zip line, watch ice carving demonstrations, or jump through an inflatable obstacle course.

You can also play some ice Putt-Putt golf during the Putt Putt Pub Crawl. Watch fire performers and hunt for ice cubes throughout the Loop, with a $1,000 worth of coins spread out for revelers to find amongst the dozens of ice sculptures that will decorate The Loop.

Dates: Saturday and Sunday, January 13 & 14

Time: 11:00am to 4:00pm

Where: Throughout the Delmar Loop