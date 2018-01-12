× Report says ‘nothing’ has changed on Iowa Capitol misconduct

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ An ex-Republican lawmaker tasked with recommending improvements to workplace culture within the Iowa Senate after an ex-GOP staffer sued for sexual harassment says “there is nothing that has changed to prevent additional inappropriate behavior and ensuing problems” at the Iowa Capitol.

Mary Kramer issued the warning Friday in her recommendations to improve working conditions at the Iowa Legislature. She says everyone working at the Capitol, from elected officials to nonpartisan staff and the press, should receive training “regarding what constitutes inappropriate behavior.”

Kramer says a clear process needs to be established for a legislative ethics committee to investigate lawmakers accused of misconduct.

The Legislature is grappling with the fallout from a lawsuit filed by a former Senate Republican staffer who was fired after reporting sexual misconduct. The state paid $1.75 million to settle the case.