Spirit of STL: Foodbank Supplies 4 meals for every $1

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - In the spirit of giving, and the Spirit of St. Louis, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 want you to "Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car, Truck, or SUV." Time is running out with only two weeks left to donate to one or all of our Spirit of St. Louis charities; Variety, the Children`s Charity of St. Louis, The BackStoppers, or the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

Ryan Farmer, with the St. Louis Area Foodbank, talks about the region`s largest nonprofit food distribution center dedicated to feeding those in need.

1 I 6 people in the Bi-state region are in need of food assistance

More than 392,000 rely on the St. Louis Area Foodbank each year, how are you able to feed so many people?

The St. Louis Area Foodbank distributes food to over 500 area pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other feeding programs throughout 26 counties – 14 in MO/ 12 in IL

At 31%, children make up the largest segment of individuals receiving food assistance from the Foodbank

St. Louis Foodbank distributed 42.4 million points of food in the past year, which equates to more the 34 million meals for our neighbors in need

$1 equals 4 meals and 97 percent of resources are spent toward food distribution.

For every $10 you donate to support the Foodbank, you'll be entered to win a car, truck or SUV from Bommarito Automotive Group. Donations accepted through January 21st. The vehicle will be awarded live on FOX 2 News at 6pm on January 26th live from the St. Louis Auto Show.

Donate here: Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car