ST. LOUIS, Mo. - As temperatures are dropping again, Schlafly Beer is embracing winter with their outdoor beer festival, Cabin Fever, at Schlafly Bottleworks. The event will take place on Saturday, January 13 in Maplewood.

Founding brewer, Stephen Hale, tells us more.

Schlafly's Cabin Fever

Schlafly Bottleworks

Saturday, January 13

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

7260 Southwest Avenue

St. Louis, Mo. 63143

To learn more visit: http://schlafly.Com/cabinfever