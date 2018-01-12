× Southeast Missouri fire kills elderly woman

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – An elderly woman in southeast Missouri has died in a mobile home fire.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 85-year-old Sarah Hanks was killed Thursday by the fire that took place in her Perryville mobile home.

Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf says his department was notified of the fire early Thursday morning. He says deputies upon arriving were met by a woman who told them her mother was trapped inside the home.

Schaaf says law enforcement and first responders “were unable to get close enough” to find and rescue Hanks because of intense heat.

He says the cause of the fire “is believed to have been of an electrical nature.” The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office will conduct an investigation to determine the official cause.