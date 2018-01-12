× State Farm remodels Illinois headquarters

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – State Farm has spent more than $33 million since 2015 on updating its corporate campuses in Illinois.

The Pantagraph reports that the insurer is aiming to design a contemporary workplace that would attract and retain employees. The Bloomington campuses’ remodeling is intended to mirror the company’s regional hubs in Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix.

State Farm took out $31 million in building permits over the past three years for its Corporate North building and $2.5 million in permits over two years for its Corporate South building.

Improvements to the buildings include upgrading the lighting, cafeteria, restroms, wiring and heating.

The renovations come as State Farm pursues a companywide restructuring that includes consolidating its information technology departments.

State Farm has nearly 70,000 employees nationwide.

___

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com