Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

The Blender with Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson

Posted 12:47 pm, January 12, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's Friday and that means St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson is here to tell us about what shows are coming to St. Louis.

  • James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, May 21, Scottrade Center
  • Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers` 'The Summer of Living Dangerously' tour, June 19, HCA
  • Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper, Aug. 19, HCA
  • Sugarland`s 'Still the Same 2018 Tour' with Brandy Clark, Clare Bowen, June 30, Chaifetz Arena
  • 'The Festival of Praise Tour: Texture of a Man' with Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, Take 6, James Fortune, Pastor Charles Jenkins, May 5, Peabody Opera House
  • Festival of Laughs, March 17, Chaifetz Arena, Sommore, Earthquake, Tommy Davidson, Bruce Bruce, Tony Rock and George Wallace.
  • Taylor Bennett, March 11, Duck Room at Blueberry Hill
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band, July 26, Fox Theatre
  • Jacquees, Feb. 3, the Pageant
  • MercyMe, April 7, Family Arena
  • Margo Price, Jan. 21, sold out, the Ready Room
  • 92.3 Hot Country Nights with Gary Allan, Josh Abbott Band, Feb. 16, Ballpark Village, sold out
  • Hum (105.7 the Point BirthMonth Show), Feb. 24, sold out, Delmar Hall
  • Brian Regan, Friday, Peabody Opera House
  • Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Friday, the Pageant
  • Chris Young`s 'Losing Sleep' tour with Kane Brown, LANCO, Saturday, Chaifetz Arena
  • Todd Snider, Saturday, the Sheldon Concert Hall
  • G. Love and Special Sauce`s '25th Anniversary Tour' with Ries Brothers, Sunday, Delmar Hall
  • Lalah Hathaway, the Pageant, Tuesday

To learn more visit: http://www.stltoday.com/entertainment/music/kevin-johnson/