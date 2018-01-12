The Blender with Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's Friday and that means St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson is here to tell us about what shows are coming to St. Louis.
- James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, May 21, Scottrade Center
- Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers` 'The Summer of Living Dangerously' tour, June 19, HCA
- Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper, Aug. 19, HCA
- Sugarland`s 'Still the Same 2018 Tour' with Brandy Clark, Clare Bowen, June 30, Chaifetz Arena
- 'The Festival of Praise Tour: Texture of a Man' with Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, Take 6, James Fortune, Pastor Charles Jenkins, May 5, Peabody Opera House
- Festival of Laughs, March 17, Chaifetz Arena, Sommore, Earthquake, Tommy Davidson, Bruce Bruce, Tony Rock and George Wallace.
- Taylor Bennett, March 11, Duck Room at Blueberry Hill
- Tedeschi Trucks Band, July 26, Fox Theatre
- Jacquees, Feb. 3, the Pageant
- MercyMe, April 7, Family Arena
- Margo Price, Jan. 21, sold out, the Ready Room
- 92.3 Hot Country Nights with Gary Allan, Josh Abbott Band, Feb. 16, Ballpark Village, sold out
- Hum (105.7 the Point BirthMonth Show), Feb. 24, sold out, Delmar Hall
- Brian Regan, Friday, Peabody Opera House
- Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Friday, the Pageant
- Chris Young`s 'Losing Sleep' tour with Kane Brown, LANCO, Saturday, Chaifetz Arena
- Todd Snider, Saturday, the Sheldon Concert Hall
- G. Love and Special Sauce`s '25th Anniversary Tour' with Ries Brothers, Sunday, Delmar Hall
- Lalah Hathaway, the Pageant, Tuesday
