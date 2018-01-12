The Blender with Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's Friday and that means St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson is here to tell us about what shows are coming to St. Louis.

James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, May 21, Scottrade Center

Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers` 'The Summer of Living Dangerously' tour, June 19, HCA

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper, Aug. 19, HCA

Sugarland`s 'Still the Same 2018 Tour' with Brandy Clark, Clare Bowen, June 30, Chaifetz Arena

'The Festival of Praise Tour: Texture of a Man' with Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, Take 6, James Fortune, Pastor Charles Jenkins, May 5, Peabody Opera House

Festival of Laughs, March 17, Chaifetz Arena, Sommore, Earthquake, Tommy Davidson, Bruce Bruce, Tony Rock and George Wallace.

Taylor Bennett, March 11, Duck Room at Blueberry Hill

Tedeschi Trucks Band, July 26, Fox Theatre

Jacquees, Feb. 3, the Pageant

MercyMe, April 7, Family Arena

Margo Price, Jan. 21, sold out, the Ready Room

92.3 Hot Country Nights with Gary Allan, Josh Abbott Band, Feb. 16, Ballpark Village, sold out

Hum (105.7 the Point BirthMonth Show), Feb. 24, sold out, Delmar Hall

Brian Regan, Friday, Peabody Opera House

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Friday, the Pageant

Chris Young`s 'Losing Sleep' tour with Kane Brown, LANCO, Saturday, Chaifetz Arena

Todd Snider, Saturday, the Sheldon Concert Hall

G. Love and Special Sauce`s '25th Anniversary Tour' with Ries Brothers, Sunday, Delmar Hall

Lalah Hathaway, the Pageant, Tuesday

