U of Illinois Springfield to open its 1st student union

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The University of Illinois Springfield is opening its first student union.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled Sunday at the $21.75 million building, which includes a coffee shop, ballroom and student leadership center.

The university says the 50,000-square-foot (4,645-square-meter) student center will be a social hub for students on the growing campus.

Founded in 1969 as Sangamon State University, UIS became part of the University of Illinois system in 1995. Since then it’s gone from catering to upperclassmen and graduate-level students to being a more traditional four-year school.

U of I President Timothy Killeen, Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder and student leaders will join UIS Chancellor Susan Koch for the ribbon cutting.