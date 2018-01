Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Your dog is fat! And likely, so is your cat! In fact, approximately 53 percent of dogs and 58 percent of cats are overweight or obese.

You've made a New Year's Resolution to lose weight and get in shape but what about them?

Shani Poole and Jenna West from Bentley's Pet Stuff showed us some things you can do achieve those goals.

