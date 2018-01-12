× Woman involved in Greitens affair asks for privacy

ST. CHARLES, MO – Attorneys from the unnamed woman involved in the reported affair with Missouri Governor Eric Greitens several years ago have renewed their client’s request for privacy.

In a news release Friday, the law firm of Knight and Simpson in St. Charles, Missouri said that their client is “extremely distraught” that the incident has been made public and feels “betrayed” by her ex-husband who both recorded the conversation and then later released it without her consent.

It goes on to say, “Our client is a single mother working hard to raise and family. She is saddened that during this time of national introspection on the treatment of women in our society, allegations about her private life have been published without her permission.”

Shortly after this statement went public, Attorney Al Watkins released the following statement on behalf of his client — the woman’s ex-husband: