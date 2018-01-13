× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 12, 2018

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 12, 2018.

Segment One featured highlights of these high school basketball games.

East St. Louis at Vashon

Belleville West at Collinsville

(Denver Miller Tournament at Kirkwood High School)

Duchesne vs Soldan

Ladue vs Jennings

Eureka vs Kirkwood

McCluer North vs O'Fallon

(Flyer Invitational at Lindbergh High School)

MICDS vs Confluence

McCluer vs Lindbergh

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights of Webster Groves vs Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. The two teams were playing in the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions in Springfield, MO.

Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan discussed three of the top boys basketball teams competing in Class 5 in Missouri, Webster Groves, Hazelwood Central and Chaminade.