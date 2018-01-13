Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 12, 2018
This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 12, 2018.
East St. Louis at Vashon
Belleville West at Collinsville
(Denver Miller Tournament at Kirkwood High School)
Duchesne vs Soldan
Ladue vs Jennings
Eureka vs Kirkwood
McCluer North vs O'Fallon
(Flyer Invitational at Lindbergh High School)
MICDS vs Confluence
McCluer vs Lindbergh
Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan discussed three of the top boys basketball teams competing in Class 5 in Missouri, Webster Groves, Hazelwood Central and Chaminade.