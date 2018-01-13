× Cardinals Sign Ozuna, Wacha & Lyons, Avoiding Salary Arbitration

No Cardinals players will be going to salary arbitration this off season, thanks to the three remaining eligible players signing deals on Friday.

New outfielder Marcell Ozuna and returning pitchers Michael Wacha and Tyler Lyons all agreed to one year contracts with the Cardinals, thus avoiding a salary arbitration case. Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak takes great pride in avoiding going to salary arbitration with his players. The Cardinals won’t have that problem in 2018. The only other arbitration eligible player this off season was outfielder Randal Grichuk. He agreed to a one year contract on Thursday.