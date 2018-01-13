× Franklin County man killed in deadly shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO – The Franklin County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a murder that occurred near Robertsville Saturday morning. Authorities say a 46-year-old man was shot and killed outside home around 9 pm.

Witnesses say 2 vehicles, a small red car and a black truck were seen leaving the scene shortly after the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, please call 911 or the Franklin County Sherriff’s Office.