Kolten Wong reacts to false missile attack on Hawaii
ST. LOUIS – Cardinals infielder Kolten Wong had some scary moments Saturday morning along with the residents of Hawaii. Just after 8 am Hawaii time an alert was sent out telling residents to seek shelter for a ballistic missile attack.
This is the statement sent out: “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”
According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Kolten was eating breakfast at the Hyatt Regency downtown hotel when the alert was sent out, but didn’t see the alert till he looked on social media.
Kolten told Post that relatives and people in Hawaii were freaking out, running off the beaches, fishermen tossing poles into the water and running to find shelter.
One video one social media showed a family seeking safety in a manhole.
Authorities later apologized for the error and causing panic among residents.