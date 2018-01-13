Mardi Gras gets a frigid start with the Snowman Softball tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Mardi Gras got off to a chilly start Saturday morning in South St. Louis, as weekend warriors headed into sub-freezing wind chill temperatures and helped St. Louis Police mentor area kids.

Temps were in the teens.

"First of all," pointed out Mardi Gras, Inc. president Mack Bradley. "Soulard Mardi Gras knows no meteorological limits."

Tiffany Smith helped players take over four ball fields in Willmore Park near Hampton Avenue and Gravois Avenue.

"Our whole team, we've been playing with each other for years and it's just we just have a blast."

Some might say, an arctic blast. Bradley said the Snowman Softball Tournament helped get the party season off to a chilly start.

"And it`s for a great cause. This event benefits the Police Athletic League, which does all sorts of things with youth sports in the city."

Because, a great time just would not be enough to get him out of bed when the temps just would not get out of the 20's.

"I would be under and electric blanket at home, right now. Thank goodness I'm not."

Until they could warm up in the heated tents with some jambalaya cooked on site, players kept their competitive edge at this adults-only party in the park.

"Jumping jacks, sprints, maybe some alcohol," Smith chuckled. "A lot of layers."

Having those creature comforts were critical, because it would all start again Sunday at 7:30 a.m. with the Men's Division.