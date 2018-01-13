Police ID patient fatally shot in St. Louis hospital

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Police have identified a patient who was fatally shot by security guards after he pushed his way out of a treatment room and refused to drop two knives.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the patient was 46-year-old Andrew Merryman, of Ballwin. Police say they believe he was suicidal when he pulled the knives from his pocket Thursday morning at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

The shooting happened at the hospital’s Center of Advanced Medicine, which includes a cancer center and other medical offices and clinics. Officials say Merryman was in a room with his wife when he forced his way out and pulled the knives from his pockets.

Police say two security guards fired after they ordered Merryman to drop the knives, he refused. Merryman died at the scene.

