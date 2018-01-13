× Police investigating East St. Louis homicide

EAST ST. LOUIS – Police in East St. Louis are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide that happened in the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue.

According to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr., 51-year-old Grazino Baker, and East St. Louis resident was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene At 8 am

Police found Baker outside a home in the driveway.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Sunday to determine the exact cause of death.

The case remains under investigation.