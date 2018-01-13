St. Louis Cardinals Winter Warm-Up at the Hyatt Regency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS - It’s Winter Warm-Up weekend and Cardinals fans from all across the region are flocking to Downtown St. Louis to get their mid-January baseball fix.

There is plenty for fans to do at the Winter Warm-Up, but the big draw for most is the chance to meet and get autographs from their favorite players. Current team members, former players and Hall-of-Famers will all be on hand to meet fans.

Some players will sign autographs for free, but for the others, fans must buy a ticket to attend the autograph sessions. Money raised goes to Cardinals Care, the team's charity to help local children.

The Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up 2018 will run from Saturday, January 13th through Monday, January 15th.

The event is held in Downtown St. Louis at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch. The hotel is located at 315 Chestnut Street, just a few blocks from Busch Stadium.

For more information visit: https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/fans/winter-warm-up